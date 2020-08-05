Judicial Watch Wants to Know More About Hunter Biden's Taxpayer Funded Travel

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has sued for records of taxpayer funded trips for Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden's son. More specifically, they want information about trips where Hunter Biden was protected by the Secret Service.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden reportedly flew on Air Force Two for an official trip to Beijing in December 2013. The records obtained by Judicial Watch from the Secret Service show Hunter Biden arrived in Tokyo on December 2, 2013, and departed for Beijing two days later. While it is typical for the families of the president and vice president to travel with them, questions have been raised about whether Hunter Biden used the government trip to further his business interests," Judicial Watch explains. "Hunter Biden's December 2013 trip to China received new examination in 2019 because he was forming a Chinese private equity fund, Bohai Harvest RST (BHR), in which he still reportedly retains a 10 percent share."

The lawsuit was issued after Freedom of Information Act requests were ignored or given incomplete responses.

"Given the Burisma-Ukraine-China influence-peddling scandals, Hunter Biden's extensive international travel during the Obama-Biden presidency, including at least five trips to China, raises serious questions about where else he traveled in the final two and a half years of the Obama administration," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton released in a statement. "The Secret Service's incomplete response to our straightforward FOIA request on Hunter Biden's travel has forced us to go to court - once again - to fight for the public's right to know."

Biden has admitted he would not have been able to lock down certain business deals had his last name not been the same as his then powerful father.