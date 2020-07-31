White House: We've Sent Democrats Four Offers to Help Americans, They've Rejected All of Them

Emergency unemployment for Americans runs out today and there is still no deal in Washington on what's next for those who were forced out of work by the government and Wuhan coronavirus.

According to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the White House has offered Democrats on Capitol Hill four different plans to get hurting Americans the help that they need. All four have been rejected and counter-offers have not been submitted.

"As you know over the last several days we've been having conversations on Capitol Hill. Secretary Mnuchin and myself with with Democrat and Republican leaders, both House and the Senate. Last night we concluded a meeting with Leader Schumer and Speaker Pelosi a little bit before 10 o'clock and at the President's direction we have made no less than four different offers to Democrats on Capitol Hill on how we can make sure the enhanced unemployment that is set to expire today, along with eviction protection that is set to expire as well is protected and those four different offers have been actually rejected, but more importantly than that, they haven't even been countered with a proposal," Meadows said.

"The Democrats are certainly willing today to allow some of the American citizens who are struggling the most under this pandemic to go unprotected. The President has been very clear with us to be aggressive and forward leaning to make sure that they get protected and yet what we're seeing is politics as usual from Democrats on Capitol Hill," he continued. "It surprises me that when we talk about compassion and caring about those that are truly in need that a temporary solution to make sure unemployment, enhanced unemployment, has been rejected not once but multiple times. Democrats believe that they have all of the cards on their side and they're willing to play those cards at the expense of those who are hurting."

Meadows said negotiations will continue today and tomorrow.

"Democrats have made zero offers over the last few days. Zero. In the spirit of compromise the President has sent us back not once, not twice but three different times to try and find some common ground," Meadows said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been set on extending current $600 per week benefits. Republicans argue that amount must be lowered to incentivize workers to return to their jobs and keep small businesses afloat.

"We don't have shared values," Pelosi said on Capitol Hill Friday. "It's not bickering. It's standing our ground. We're trying to find common ground."

Pelosi is also justifying a lengthy wishlist in the bill.