China

Another Woman Arrested for Stealing Crucial Medical Information on Behalf of the Chinese Communist Party

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 31, 2020 10:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Another Woman Arrested for Stealing Crucial Medical Information on Behalf of the Chinese Communist Party

Source: (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A 46-year-old California woman who used to live in Ohio has pleaded guilty after stealing pediatric medical research for the Chinese Communist Party. 

“Li Chen was a trusted researcher at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, conducting cutting-edge U.S. government-funded research,” FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman released in a statement. “With her guilty plea, she admits that she abused this trust to establish a company in China for her own financial gain. The FBI is committed to working closely with partners such as Nationwide Children’s Hospital to protect the innovations that make America a world leader in science and technology.”

Chen worked with her husband for a decade to steal the intellectual property. They planned to transfer and sell it in China. 

"According to her plea agreement, Chen conspired to steal and then monetize one of the trade secrets by creating and selling exosome 'isolation kits.'  Chen admitted to starting a company in China to sell the kits.  Chen received benefits from the Chinese government, including the State Administration of Foreign Expert Affairs and the National Natural Science Foundation of China. Chen also applied to multiple Chinese government talent plans, a method used by China to transfer foreign research and technology to the Chinese government,"  the Department of Justice revealed. "Exosomes play a key role in the research, identification and treatment of a range of medical conditions, including necrotizing enterocolitis (a condition found in premature babies), liver fibrosis and liver cancer."

Recommended
The Chicago Gun Myth
David Harsanyi

The FBI is investigating thousands of cases of Chinese espionage around the country. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Rep. Scalise: Even the Title of Today's Coronavirus Hearing Proves Dems Are Playing Games
Cortney O'Brien
Acting DHS Secretary: The Portland Mayor Is 'Not Telling the Truth'
Cortney O'Brien
Horror in Portland: Rioters Light Pig Head and American Flag on Fire Near Downtown
Ellie Bufkin
Biden's Plan for the American Workforce Is a Disaster
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

With the Epstein Documents Unsealed, The FBI Is Dragged Back into the Limelight...And It's Not Good
Matt Vespa
How One Progressive Grandma Outed Her Portland Anarchist Grandson
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular