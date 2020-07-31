Dr. Fauci Suggested All Kinds of Limits on Churches, Refuses to Do the Same for Leftist Protests

Since March, Dr. Anthony Fauci has advocated for extensive, nationwide lockdowns in order to slow the spread of Wuhan coronavirus. As other members of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce have worked toward balancing reopening the economy while continuing to combat the virus, Fauci has argued Americans may have to stay in their homes until a vaccine is developed. As data has shown lockdowns don't necessarily work to stop the spread of the disease, he's changed his opinion.

On whether people should be able attend church services, Fauci has offered all kinds of specific and detailed advice.

As states around the country begin to ease stay-at-home orders, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said churches should adopt “common sense” measures to protect worshippers and the wider community, like requiring masks, practicing social distancing and prohibiting singing. Regarding the distribution of Communion, he said, “I think for the time being, you just gotta forestall that.” Churches should “limit the number of people, so that you don’t have people in the pews right next to each other,” he said. Those gathered should “absolutely” wear masks, Dr. Fauci said. "If the priest is on the altar, separated by 30, 40, 50 feet, you know, I wouldn't think it was absolutely necessary to [use masks],” he said. “But the people who are within six, 10 feet of each other really need to." In addition, singing should be discouraged, Dr. Faucis said, because it dramatically increases the distance that droplets travel, adding to the possibility of spreading infection.

But when asked during testimony on Capitol Hill Friday morning whether the government should limit the number of people at leftists protests and riots, as has been done with churches and businesses, Fauci refused to comment and only made broad statements about the dangers of crowds.

"Do protests increase the spread of the virus? I think I can make a general statement," Fauci said. "I'm not in a position to determine what government can do in a forceful way."

"It's a simple question doctor, should government limit the protestors?" Congressman Jim Jordan asked.

"I'm not going to opine on limiting anything, I'm telling you what is the danger," Fauci said. "You should stay away from crowds."

Local government leaders in cities where mass protests and riots have taken place in recent months have acknowledged the gatherings contributed to the spread of the disease.