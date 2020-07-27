China

One of President Trump’s Most Important Advisors Tests Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
One of President Trump’s Most Important Advisors Tests Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus after coming down with mild symptoms. He is 54-years-old and in general good health. According to the White House, he is self-isolating and did not expose either President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence. 

O'Brien recently returned from a trip to Europe where he represented the Trump administration at scaled down Bastille Day events. 

Over the past few months a number of White House staffers have tested positive for the disease, including Pence Press Secretary Katie Miller and a Marine assigned to President Trump's helicopter squadron. Staffers are tested multiple times per week. A number of Secret Service agents have also tested positive. 

In May President Trump revealed he had in fact been taking hydroxychloroquine as a precaution. 

“It is just a line of defense," Trump said. “I think it's worthwhile as a line of defense, and I plan on staying on it for a little while longer."

Recommended
‘Uncle Tom’: A Quiet Earthquake
Will Alexander

The President took the drug for two weeks and is no longer using it. A number of studies have shown the drug is effective against the disease.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Anyone Catch ABC News' Odd Tweet About the Mayhem in California?
Matt Vespa
Analysis: Media Distort COVID Stats to Assail Some Politicians, Shield Others
Guy Benson
Dem Mayor: 'Unconstitutional and Unwise' for DHS to Defend Federal Property From Rioters
Guy Benson
Seattle Radio Host Who Supported CHAZ Has a Change of Heart After Rioters Attack His Apartment
Julio Rosas
Sen. Hawley: Future SCOTUS Nominees Must Believe Roe v. Wade Was 'Wrongfully Decided'
Reagan McCarthy
Hollywood Golden Age Screen Legend Olivia de Havilland Has Died at 104
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular