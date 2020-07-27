One of President Trump’s Most Important Advisors Tests Positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

White House National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has tested positive for Wuhan coronavirus after coming down with mild symptoms. He is 54-years-old and in general good health. According to the White House, he is self-isolating and did not expose either President Trump or Vice President Mike Pence.

O'Brien recently returned from a trip to Europe where he represented the Trump administration at scaled down Bastille Day events.

Over the past few months a number of White House staffers have tested positive for the disease, including Pence Press Secretary Katie Miller and a Marine assigned to President Trump's helicopter squadron. Staffers are tested multiple times per week. A number of Secret Service agents have also tested positive.

In May President Trump revealed he had in fact been taking hydroxychloroquine as a precaution.

“It is just a line of defense," Trump said. “I think it's worthwhile as a line of defense, and I plan on staying on it for a little while longer."

The President took the drug for two weeks and is no longer using it. A number of studies have shown the drug is effective against the disease.