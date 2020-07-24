President Trump Snags Another Police Endorsement, This Time in a Swing State

Fresh off an endorsement from the National Association of Police Organizations, President Trump just landed the backing of the Police Officers Association of Michigan. From the Detroit News:

The Police Officers Association of Michigan endorsed President Donald Trump's re-election in a statement Thursday as a debate over law enforcement strategies plays out on the national stage.

"President Trump never fails to recognize our homeland's security personnel at home and abroad," said the labor organization's president, James Tignanelli, in a statement. "He supports the police while the previous administration preferred to insult them or to find them guilty without due process."

The statement added, "At a time when civic leaders are choosing to tolerate televised felonies because a group of people are 'offended,' we need real leadership."

In response to the endorsement, Tim Murtaugh, Trump's campaign spokesman, contended that former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, has "caved in to the ‘defund the police’ movement."