EXCLUSIVE: President Trump Defends Armed McCloskey Family Against the Mob

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Townhall Tuesday morning from the White House, President Trump defended St. Louis residents Mark and Patricia McCloskey after they fought for their lives and property against a trespassing mob.

"When you look at St. Louis, where two people, they came out. They were going to be beat up badly if they were lucky. If they were lucky. They were going be beat up badly and the house was going to be totally ransacked and probably burned down like they tried to burn down churches. And these people were standing there, never used it and they were legal, the weapons, and now I understand somebody local, they want to prosecute these people. It's a disgrace," Trump said.





During an interview with Fox News Monday night, Mark McCloskey, a civil rights attorney, said he is bracing for an indictment after a search warrant was executed at his home over the weekend and his firearms were confiscated.

"I just held my ground, protected my house and I'm sitting here on television tonight instead of dead or putting out the smoldering embers of my home," he said. "The rumor is that we're going to be indicted shortly. Having said that, this is the same circuit attorney that released 35 of the protestors that torched and looted downtown St. Louis and now she wants to indict me."



Missouri has a "stand your ground" law which does not require a person to retreat from a threat. The state also has a castle doctrine law which, "allows residents to use force against intruders, without the duty to retreat, based on the notion that your home is your 'castle'...this legal doctrine assumes that if an invader disrupts the sanctity of your home, they intend to do you harm and therefore you should be able to repel their advances."

This is part two of a multi-story series from this exclusive interview. More to come, stay tuned.

