Why Goya Foods Has Become Cancel Culture's Latest Target

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
 @LeahBarkoukis
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Why has Goya Foods gotten swept up in the cancel culture? Though some of their targets make no sense (think the defacing and destruction of abolitionists Matthias Baldwin and Frederick Douglass), America's largest Hispanic-owned food company has committed a cardinal sin to the Left.

Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue praised President Trump in the Rose Garden Thursday after he signed an executive order to improve access to educational and economic opportunities for Hispanic Americans. 

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder, and that's what my grandfather did," the executive said. "He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. And so we have an incredible builder, and we pray for our leadership, our president, and we pray for our country that we will continue to prosper and to grow."

Now, calls for a boycott are spreading after progressives shared the video of his remarks.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former presidential candidate Julián Castro were among them.

"Oh look, it's the sound of me Googling 'how to make your own Adobo,'" she said on Twitter.

"@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations," Castro tweeted. "Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway"

Geraldo Rivera believes this attempt at canceling Goya will not go anywhere, however.

As of Friday morning, Goya doesn't appear to be caving.

Let's pray this company has the courage to say "no" to the mob.

Most Popular