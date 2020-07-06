Donald Trump

Another Democrat Shows Interest in Removing Monuments to George Washington

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 06, 2020 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Another Democrat Shows Interest in Removing Monuments to George Washington

Source: (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Over the weekend Democrat Senator Tammy Duckworth urged Americans to "listen" to those advocating for the removal of monuments to America's first president, George Washington. 

"I think we should listen to everybody. I think we should listen to the argument there," she said during an interview on CNN. 

Over the past few weeks, a number of monuments to Washington have been vandalized. 

As for Duckworth's comments falsely attacking President Trump over his visit to Mt. Rushmore, she didn't used to feel that way about the historic site. She also lied about what Trump actually said during his remarks.

Watch for yourself:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Terry Crews Has Chosen a Hill to Die On
Cortney O'Brien
Supreme Court Rules That States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors' Who Violate Electoral Pledge
Reagan McCarthy
'Not By The Hands of Police Officers:' Atlanta Mayor Rips Activists Responsible for Death of 8-Year-Old
Reagan McCarthy
Does His Life Matter? Eleven Year Old Killed in Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich

If Cher Could Turn Back Time, Maybe She Wouldn't Post This Stupid Tweet
Bronson Stocking
Snoop Dogg Takes Aim at a Handful of Black Conservatives
VIP
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular