SCOTUS: Yes, Trump Can Fire the Director of an Agency Created by Elizabeth Warren

In November 2017, President Donald Trump fired Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Director Richard Cordray and appointed former Congressman Mick Mulvaney as acting director. Cordray refused to step down and argued agency rules did not allow Trump to remove him. Eventually, Cordray lost and Mulvaney took over.

The Left had a meltdown and sued. After all, the agency was put together by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren during the Obama administration. They argued the president did not have the authority to fire the head of the agency despite being in charge of the executive branch.

The Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to take up the issue, arguing the agency is unconstitutional and that the president has the right to remove the director. From The Hill:

The Trump administration and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to take up a lawsuit challenging the agency’s constitutionality. Top Justice Department and CFPB attorneys argued in a brief filed Tuesday that the structure of the powerful financial watchdog infringes on the president’s executive authority. The lawyers urged the Supreme Court to take up a case that could have potentially fatal implications for the CFPB, halting or weakening its efforts to police the financial sector. “The structure of the Bureau, including the for-cause restriction on the removal of its single director, violates the Constitution’s separation of powers,” wrote the administration's attorneys, asking the Supreme Court to take up the lawsuit, Selia Law v. CFPB, from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Today the Supreme Court sided with President Trump, and future presidents, by ruling the head of the executive does in fact have the power to remove a federal government agency leader.

CFPB goes down. Court finds that Elizabeth Warren's work violated the separation of powers, but bails her out by not dismantling the entire, unconstitutional, edifice. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 29, 2020

#SCOTUS rules that structure of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional because the agency is led by one director who can only be removed “for cause,” but leaves rest of statute creating the CFPB in place — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 29, 2020

Here is the bottom line from Chief Justice Roberts' opinion in CFPB case: pic.twitter.com/GmE3TGd5hc — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 29, 2020

The White House reacted to the ruling with this lengthy statement: