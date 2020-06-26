Trump's Latest Executive Order Changes Hiring Standards For Federal Jobs

President Trump signed an executive order Friday afternoon that prioritizes skills and knowledge, not simply academic degree requirements, as qualifications for federal employment.

During an event at the White House, President Trump called the current system "really outdated."

"The federal government will no longer be narrowly focused on where you went to school but the skills and the talents that you bring to the job. We want that skill to be there," Trump said.

"As the nation's largest employer, we are always seeking to recruit and retain the best and the brightest to serve the American people," White House Senior Advisor and American Workforce Policy Advisory Board Co-Chair Ivanka Trump added. "This will allow us to better recognize the talents and competencies of all Americans we hire."

The executive order goes into effect immediately.