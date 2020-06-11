President Trump Announces Four Step Program to Empower Good Police and Embolden Communities

Speaking from Dallas Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced a new four step plan to embolden communities and empower good policing.

"Americans are good and virtuous people. We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear but we will make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens-of-millions of decent Americans as racists or bigots. We have to get everybody together. We have to be on the same path," Trump said.

"We have do many different elements of strength in this country. We have such potential in this country...we are the greatest country in the world," he continued. "I'll be announcing four steps to build safety and opportunity and dignity."

The steps:

1) Pursuing economic development in minority communities beyond established opportunity zones and increasing access to capital

2) Confronting healthcare disparities, chronic conditions and reforming medical institutions that aren't up to standard

3) Finalizing an executive order that encourages police departments nationwide to meet professional standards on use of force and de-escelation -- the order also encourages social workers and police to work together on difficult problems

4) Calling on Congress to enact school choice

"Access to education is the civil rights issue of our time," Trump said. "There is no opportunity without safety. Every child should be able to grow up in a safe community without violence or fear."

As calls to defund the police escalate with backing in city councils and on Capitol Hill, President Trump is reassuring communities lawlessness won't be tolerated.

"We're going to have stronger police forces because that's what you need," Trump said. "We're working on a. lot of different elements having to do with law, order, safety, comfort, control, we want safety. We want compassion. We want everything. What happened two weeks ago was a disgrace," he said. "We're dominating the street with compassion if you think about it. We're dominating the street with compassion because we're saving lives and we're saving businesses. We're saving businesses from being wiped out after working hard for 20, 30 years."

"That ghastly spectacle in Minneapolis was really jarring to the whole nation and it forced us to confront, think about and reflect to on longstanding issues in our nation. Those issues obviously relate to the relationship between law enforcement and the African-American community," Attorney General Bill Barr added. "I've been thinking about how do we achieve the full American dream for all communities, African American communities, all communities. And one of the reasons I'm proud to serve in this administration because I think the President is moving forward on the critical elements to provide and ensure that opportunity."

Earlier this week President Trump hosted a series of roundtables at the White House with law enforcement and black community leaders from around the country.