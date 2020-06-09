Off Duty Border Patrol Agent Saves a Woman from a Serious Crime

An off-duty Border Patrol agent in Tucson, Arizona, recently saved a woman who was being attacked and robbed by four people.

"The incident began this afternoon when the agent arrived at the parking lot of the Park Place Mall located at 5870 East Broadway Boulevard, in Tucson, Arizona. Shortly after getting out of his vehicle, the agent heard a woman shouting for help. The agent responded and witnessed four assailants, three males and one female, attempting to steal a women’s vehicle and purse," U.S. Customs and Border Protection released in a statement Tuesday. "The agent confronted the subjects and gave commands to stop. All four assailants fled on foot. Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded shortly after and is investigating the case. No property was stolen. The victim and the agent were able to provide details on the confrontation to officers."