Directed by President Trump, Law Enforcement Quickly Returned Order to D.C. Streets

Despite extensive protests over the weekend, the streets of Washington D.C. have been free of mass vandalism and violence for nearly a week thanks to an infusion of federal law enforcement by the White House.

Last Monday, President Trump ordered agents and officers from a number of federal government agencies, in addition to the National Guard, to descend on the chaotic city. Within 24 hours and through extensive coordination, the streets were in order.

Because of this action, peaceful protestors have been able to exercise their First Amendment rights in a safe and orderly manner.

Across the country and in places where leftist mayors and governors have refused to call on the National Guard for assistance, violence against law enforcement and other crime has been out of control. According to the Department of Justice, over 700 local and federal officers have been injured by rioters. Nearly 200 federal buildings have been damaged with graffiti and arson.

AG Barr tells ??@FaceTheNation? 750 officers hurt in last week with 20% in DC, majority federal officers at Lafayette Park. “On Sunday, things reached a crescendo. The officers were pummeled w/bricks” and fires set St. John’s church + another historic building destroyed pic.twitter.com/lDQcytogdj — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 8, 2020

During the last weekend in May, just before President Trump's directive, 60 U.S. Secret Service agents were injured by rioters attempting to breech the White House fence. They fire to St. John's Episcopal Church. Forty National Park Police were also hurt.

“The streets of America didn’t spontaneously become peaceful last week. It was a direct result of President Trump calling on Governors and Mayors to surge the National Guard in their states and restore law and order on America’s streets so that peaceful protestors could demonstrate safely," White House Communications Director Alyssa Farrah tells Townhall. "Juxtapose Washington, D.C. two weekends ago, when there was widespread vandalism, property damage, and arson with this past weekend – it was night and day. That is precisely because President Trump took decisive action to secure the streets of our Nation’s Capital and restore law and order."

Now that order has been restored, the National Guard will head home.

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed," President Trump said Monday morning.