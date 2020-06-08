Donald Trump

Directed by President Trump, Law Enforcement Quickly Returned Order to D.C. Streets

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 08, 2020 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Directed by President Trump, Law Enforcement Quickly Returned Order to D.C. Streets

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Despite extensive protests over the weekend, the streets of Washington D.C. have been free of mass vandalism and violence for nearly a week thanks to an infusion of federal law enforcement by the White House. 

Last Monday, President Trump ordered agents and officers from a number of federal government agencies, in addition to the National Guard, to descend on the chaotic city. Within 24 hours and through extensive coordination, the streets were in order. 

Because of this action, peaceful protestors have been able to exercise their First Amendment rights in a safe and orderly manner. 

Across the country and in places where leftist mayors and governors have refused to call on the National Guard for assistance, violence against law enforcement and other crime has been out of control. According to the Department of Justice, over 700 local and federal officers have been injured by rioters. Nearly 200 federal buildings have been damaged with graffiti and arson. 

During the last weekend in May, just before President Trump's directive, 60 U.S. Secret Service agents were injured by rioters attempting to breech the White House fence. They  fire to St. John's Episcopal Church. Forty National Park Police were also hurt. 

“The streets of America didn’t spontaneously become peaceful last week. It was a direct result of President Trump calling on Governors and Mayors to surge the National Guard in their states and restore law and order on America’s streets so that peaceful protestors could demonstrate safely," White House Communications Director Alyssa Farrah tells Townhall. "Juxtapose Washington, D.C. two weekends ago, when there was widespread vandalism, property damage, and arson with this past weekend – it was night and day. That is precisely because President Trump took decisive action to secure the streets of our Nation’s Capital and restore law and order."

Now that order has been restored, the National Guard will head home. 

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed," President Trump said Monday morning. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

What Minneapolis City Council President Wants to Do With Police Shocks Even CNN Anchor
Cortney O'Brien
Biden Campaign Says Former VP Does Not Support 'Defunding the Police'
Reagan McCarthy
Creator of the NYT's Heavily-Criticized 1619 Project Says Tom Cotton's Op-Ed Shouldn't Have Run 'Unchecked'
Julio Rosas

New Woke Litmus Test: 'Defund the Police'?
Guy Benson
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Information Operation to Impose Tyranny
Townhall.com Staff
Schumer Says Dems Will 'Fight Like Hell' to Enact Their New Police Reform Legislation
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular