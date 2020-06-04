Some Good News: An American Hostage Has Been Released From Iran

American hostage and U.S. Navy Veteran Michael White has been released from Iran after being held for nearly two years.

....I will never stop working to secure the release of all Americans held hostage overseas! Thank you Switzerland for your great assistance. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020

"For the past 683 days my son, Michael, has been held hostage in Iran by the IRGC and I have been living a nightmare. I am blessed to announce that the nightmare is over, and my son is safely on his way home," Michael's mother, Joanna White, released in a statement. "I am incredibly grateful to the Administration, especially the team at the State Department for their work on Michael’s case and I owe the Swiss Diplomats who worked so hard to keep Michael safe a debt I can never repay. Outside of Government, I’d like to thank Gov. Bill Richardson for repeatedly raised Michael’s case with Iranian officials and delivering my personal leas for my son’s freedom."

"Throughout this nightmare, I have been blessed by the kindness of others. Very early on, a former hostage connected me with Jonathan Franks. Jonathan has been by my side every step of the way and I am very grateful to Montel Williams for making it possible for him to spend so much time working on Michael's case. I also want to thank Mark Zaid who generously agreed to represent me pro bono. Mark's advice has been invaluable to me and I know he will find a way to get justice for my son," she continued. "My prayers are with the Namazi and Tahbaz families and the families of so many other wrongfully detained Americans around the world."

White was sentenced to 10 years in prison by the terrorist regime after being falsely accused of a number of crimes. His release comes two months after the family of former FBI agent Bob Levinson announced he died in Iranian custody.