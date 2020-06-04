White House

Downtown Washington D.C. Vandalized With the F-Word, Threatening Messages to Police

Jun 04, 2020
Downtown Washington D.C. is covered in graffiti and threatening messages toward police after days of riots and other protests. The Treasury Department has been vandalized and iconic restaurants like Old Ebbitt Grill and The Hamilton are boarded up in hopes of preventing further damage. 

Meanwhile, federal law enforcement officers and agents from the FBI, DEA, Border Patrol and National Guard are out in full force to keep order in the city. Local police are also on high alert and managing street shutdowns. 

Protestors and rioters also left plenty of trash. 

As Guy noted, it's apparently "racist" to clean up the mess. 

