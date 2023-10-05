NBC News Can't Stop Getting Hit With Community Notes

NBC News has continuously proven itself to be an unreliable source of information, which is why the Community Notes feature on X, formerly known as Twitter, is helpful in combating the misleading information on its posts.

Advertisement

Take the recent case of Le’Keian Woods, who has become the center of attention after accusations of police brutality over not wearing a seatbelt.

In their post on X, NBC News said, "The 24-year-old Black man has been hospitalized since the incident Friday, in which, his attorneys said, officers chased and beat him after he fled from a traffic stop."

As usual there is much more to the story.

The Community Notes helped add more context on NBC News' post: "The suspect was injured only after police tried to arrest him and he refused to comply. The man was 'accused of murder, was on probation for armed robbery and had been connected to firearms and drug trafficking,' according to AP News."

The 24-year-old Black man has been hospitalized since the incident Friday, in which, his attorneys said, officers chased and beat him after he fled from a traffic stop. https://t.co/nGQ25CGBgw — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 4, 2023

Body camera footage confirms Woods was not arrested over not wearing a seat belt. Despite the video evidence, pro-BLM X accounts have spread the false information.

Here is the video of the Jacksonville, Fla. arrest of meth and cocaine trafficking suspect LeKeiann Woods. BLM hoaxers and fraudsters are attempting to make him the latest BLM star by claiming white cops beat him for not wearing a seatbelt. pic.twitter.com/oADkrmvQSa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2023



