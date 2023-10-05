Here's When Democrats Decided They Weren't Going to Save Kevin McCarthy
Tipsheet

NBC News Can't Stop Getting Hit With Community Notes

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 05, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

NBC News has continuously proven itself to be an unreliable source of information, which is why the Community Notes feature on X, formerly known as Twitter, is helpful in combating the misleading information on its posts.

Take the recent case of Le’Keian Woods, who has become the center of attention after accusations of police brutality over not wearing a seatbelt.

In their post on X, NBC News said, "The 24-year-old Black man has been hospitalized since the incident Friday, in which, his attorneys said, officers chased and beat him after he fled from a traffic stop."

As usual there is much more to the story.

The Community Notes helped add more context on NBC News' post: "The suspect was injured only after police tried to arrest him and he refused to comply. The man was 'accused of murder, was on probation for armed robbery and had been connected to firearms and drug trafficking,' according to AP News."

Body camera footage confirms Woods was not arrested over not wearing a seat belt. Despite the video evidence, pro-BLM X accounts have spread the false information.


