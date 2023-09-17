Nancy Pelosi Defends Impeaching Trump Twice: 'We Had No Choice'

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continued to defend her decision to impeach former President Donald Trump twice during an interview with MSNBC on Sunday.

Pelosi has stood by leading the impeachments of Trump as current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden for his alleged corrupt business practices through his son, Hunter Biden, while in different positions of government. McCarthy said the evidence uncovered so far by House Republicans warrants a full inquiry.

"Impeachment is deadly serious. This is a remedy that our Founders put in the Constitution for a rogue official. They could foresee we would have a rogue president of the United States. They couldn’t foresee that we would have a rogue presidents and a rogue Senate, rouge Congress. But nonetheless, for them to use this in the frivolous way that they are, is really a disservice to our country, to our Constitution," Pelosi said. "They have no, they’ve had months, almost this whole year, this whole, time nine months, to go in on nine months of investigations to come up with nothing when. When we engaged in impeaching [Trump], because we had no choice."

"This is almost silly, except that it’s so serious," she added.

There are serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—none of which would be known if not for current House investigations.



