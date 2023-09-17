Why Liberals Are Obsessed With the Lauren Boebert's Theater Antics
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Is Back After Beating Impeachment Effort
A Tale Of Two 'Sex' Scandals
The Real China-I: Masters and Slaves
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 183: Common Phrases Rooted in the Bible -...
Conservatives Are Not All Christians, So Please Stop Presuming It
Trump Vows to Review Cases of Biden’s 'Political Prisoners' Who Were Targeted for...
The Taliban Has Detained an American, and 18 Others, for Promoting 'Christianity'
Illegal Alien Is Charged With Murder After Being Released By New York Police...
Bidenflation Has Caused A Drastic Number of Americans to Live In Poverty
Brevity Is the Soul of Truth
Texas AG Sends Threatening Warning to Biden After Being Cleared From Impeachment Charges
Another CA School District Will Protect Parents’ Rights in Education
Texas AG Ken Paxton's Attorneys Respond After Beating Impeachment Charges
Tipsheet

Nancy Pelosi Defends Impeaching Trump Twice: 'We Had No Choice'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 17, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) continued to defend her decision to impeach former President Donald Trump twice during an interview with MSNBC on Sunday.

Advertisement

Pelosi has stood by leading the impeachments of Trump as current Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden for his alleged corrupt business practices through his son, Hunter Biden, while in different positions of government. McCarthy said the evidence uncovered so far by House Republicans warrants a full inquiry.

"Impeachment is deadly serious. This is a remedy that our Founders put in the Constitution for a rogue official. They could foresee we would have a rogue president of the United States. They couldn’t foresee that we would have a rogue presidents and a rogue Senate, rouge Congress. But nonetheless, for them to use this in the frivolous way that they are, is really a disservice to our country, to our Constitution," Pelosi said. "They have no, they’ve had months, almost this whole year, this whole, time nine months, to go in on nine months of investigations to come up with nothing when. When we engaged in impeaching [Trump], because we had no choice."

Recommended

A Tale Of Two 'Sex' Scandals Derek Hunter
Advertisement

"This is almost silly, except that it’s so serious," she added.



Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Tale Of Two 'Sex' Scandals Derek Hunter
Texas AG Sends Threatening Warning to Biden After Being Cleared From Impeachment Charges Sarah Arnold
Biden's Bizarre Moments of the Week Katie Pavlich
Why Liberals Are Obsessed With the Lauren Boebert's Theater Antics Matt Vespa
Here's the Recent Development Concerning the Death Toll From the Maui Wildfires Matt Vespa
The Taliban Has Detained an American, and 18 Others, for Promoting 'Christianity' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Tale Of Two 'Sex' Scandals Derek Hunter
Advertisement