Tipsheet

Gun Owners in NM Show Governor Exactly What They Think About Her Firearm Ban

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 11, 2023 12:15 PM

Gun owners in New Mexico have started to protest Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's (D) "public health order" that bans legally concealed and opening carry of firearms within Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

On Sunday, around 100 showed up in Old Town Albuquerque, with many openly carrying handguns, rifles, and shotguns. Police did not intervene and there was no act of violence from the gathering.

Some in attendance of Sunday's protest said they will continue to defy Lujan Grisham's order.

Lujan Grisham has remained defiant in face of a wave of backlash and looming legal challenges to her order. She maintains she had to do something after a recent shooting that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old.

"We need to do everything we can to protect our kids and our communities from the scourge of gun violence. The fact is: these legislators have no plan. As governor, it's my job to take action and put New Mexicans’ safety first - not complain about problems we are elected to solve," Lujan Grisham posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

