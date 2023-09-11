Gun Owners in NM Show Governor Exactly What They Think About Her Firearm Ban

Gun owners in New Mexico have started to protest Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's (D) "public health order" that bans legally concealed and opening carry of firearms within Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

On Sunday, around 100 showed up in Old Town Albuquerque, with many openly carrying handguns, rifles, and shotguns. Police did not intervene and there was no act of violence from the gathering.

Gun owners protesting @GovMLG executive order banning concealed carry on public property in Bernalillo Co. for the next month. This is Old Town in #ABQ this afternoon @krqe pic.twitter.com/1gaXMdZbKz — Gabrielle Burkhart (@gburkNM) September 10, 2023

VIDEO THREAD: Gun owners - many visibly armed - rallied in old Town Albuquerque today to openly defy the New Mexico Governor's Executive Order banning the open and concealed carry of firearms there as a one-month "emergency."



Police did not intervene or enforce the order. pic.twitter.com/BAk0kDZC9A — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

Some in attendance of Sunday's protest said they will continue to defy Lujan Grisham's order.

At yesterday's Peaceful Open Carry Protest in Old Town, Albuquerque, I met another dude who runs a Beretta 1301 Tactical Shotgun. I'll be open carrying the entire 30 days in defiance of the governor's illegal order. #2ndAmendment #Albuquerque pic.twitter.com/IcVk9SIxWW — Monty Singer (@MontySingerArt) September 11, 2023

Lujan Grisham has remained defiant in face of a wave of backlash and looming legal challenges to her order. She maintains she had to do something after a recent shooting that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old.

"We need to do everything we can to protect our kids and our communities from the scourge of gun violence. The fact is: these legislators have no plan. As governor, it's my job to take action and put New Mexicans’ safety first - not complain about problems we are elected to solve," Lujan Grisham posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.