Police Report Sheds Light on Anti-Cop MN Dem Who Says She Was Violently Carjacked

The carjacking case of Shivanthi Sathanandan, the second vice chairwoman of the Democratic Farmer Labor party in Minneapolis, has drawn jeers and mockery due to her previous calls to not just defund the city's police department, but to actually dismantle them.

"We are going to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department. Say it with me. DISMANTLE 👏🏿 The 👏🏿 Minneapolis 👏🏿 Police 👏🏿 Department 👏🏿 As allies, what can we do right now? LISTEN and LEARN from our Black siblings. And then AMPLIFY this message right now, in this moment," Sathanandan wrote in 2020 after the city's BLM riots.

Sathanandan also praised when schools and colleges cut their ties to have officers help patrol their areas.

But questions have been raised as to whether events played out the way Sathanandan wrote on her Facebook account. Users questioned whether the blood in the photo she posted is real and how she is able to stand to take a selfie with a broken leg. She says four armed men attacked her in her driveway:

I'm now part of the statistics. I wasn't silent when I fought these men to save my life and my babies, and I won't be silent now. We need to get illegal guns off of our streets, catch these young people who are running wild creating chaos across our city and HOLD THEM IN CUSTODY AND PROSECUTE THEM. PERIOD.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) sent a copy of the police report from the officer who responded to Sathanandan's 9-1-1 call. The MPD report notes there were two victims and two eyewitnesses. Sathanandan was labeled as victim one who had "possible internal injury, other major injury."

"Officers responded to a Robbery of a Person. Officers arrived, gathered evidence, and aired out the suspect info. The victim's vehicle was later abandoned by the Suspects and recovered. Car 21 arrived to process the scenes and BWC was activated," the report goes on to say.

Townhall has also requested the body camera footage from the incident.

MORE: Multiple sources confirm Sathanandan was unhappy w/ police responding in 5 min. to the scene. She complained to @MayorFrey that it took too long. 🤔 🤔 https://t.co/LRTccaTfRN — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) September 7, 2023

KARE 11 reported in August there were 174 carjackings in the city this year, down 50 percent from the 351 carjackings at that time in 2022 and down from the 280 in 2021. Motor thefts, where the owner is not present, "have skyrocketed this year in Minneapolis – and other cities as well -- which criminal justice experts tell KARE 11 news likely contributes to the drop in carjackings."