Radical Leftist Who Advocated for the 'Defund the Police' Movement Gets Carjacked and Beaten

In an ironic twist of events, a radical Leftist who once supported defunding the police movement found herself the victim of the crimes she once advocated for.

Shivanthi Sathanandan, the second vice chairwoman of the Democratic Farmer Labor party in Minneapolis, suffered a broken leg, severe head lacerations, and numerous cuts and bruises on her body after allegedly being assaulted by four armed juveniles in front of her children.

According to KSTP, her car was stolen in broad daylight.

“Yesterday, my children and I were violently carjacked in the driveway of our home in Minneapolis. Four very young men, all carrying guns, beat me violently down to the ground in front of our kids. The young men held our neighbors up at gunpoint when they ran over and tried to help me. All in broad daylight,” Sathanandan wrote on Facebook. “Look at my face in the picture. This is the face of a mother who just had the s*** beaten out of her. A mother whose only thought was, ‘Let me run far enough so that my kids have a chance to get away.’”

At first, the Democrat appeared to change her tune, lashing out at soft-on-crime policies that allow criminals to run free after committing crimes.

“Look at my face. REMEMBER ME when you are considering supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody roam our streets instead of HOLDING THEM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS. You could have been reading the obituary for me and my children today,” she continued, praising Minneapolis police officers for their work and vowing not to let the “criminals win.”

However, she retreated to her Democratic ways, blaming race for why she was targeted.

“LISTEN and LEARN from our Black siblings. And then AMPLIFY this message right now, in this moment. MPD has systematically failed the Black Community; they have failed ALL OF US,” she went on. “It’s time to build a new infrastructure that works for ALL communities. If you are still disagreeing with that BASIC FACT, I’m not sure what to say to you. I’m proud of the radical leadership and organizing of Jeremiah Bey Ellison and Phillipe Cunningham….If you live in Minneapolis, call and email your City Council Member to voice your support.”

According to data, Minneapolis has one of the highest crime rates in America. The violent crime rate is one of the highest in the nation, with offenses including rape, murder and non-negligent manslaughter, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.