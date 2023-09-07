Congressman Vows to Sue If Biden Slaps Down New Mask Mandates
You'll Never Guess Where Chicago Suburb Residents Will Host 'Poverty Simulation'

Residents in Highland Park, a suburb to the north of Chicago, to attend a "poverty simulation" put on by Alliance for Human Services to increase "understanding and awareness of what it feels like to live in poverty in Lake County."

While such a "simulation" raised enough eyebrows it was the location that really grabbed people's attention. For two and half hours, people will be able to pretend to be in the lower class at the Highland Park Country Club:

Participants will begin to experience what a "month” in poverty feels like. Together, we will increase resources for those living in poverty to create a more resilient health, human, and education sector. We hope you will join us!

The event has drawn mockery from users on social media for falling into the categories of tone deaf or "good initiative, bad judgement."

Highland Park certainly is one of the wealthy neighborhoods outside of Chicago. According to 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner, the town is nearly 85 percent of the population is white, the median household income is over $147,000 and the median property value is well over $500,000.

