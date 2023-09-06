Whoopi Goldberg Was Alone at Home With COVID and Still Chose to Do This

"The View" cohost Whoopi Goldberg gave a video message to the show as she continues to stay at home after testing positive for COVID-19, but during the message and despite being home alone, Goldberg wore a mask during the video that played on Wednesday.

Goldberg said she is still testing positive for COVID and she suspects it will be a few more days before she can return to the show.

"Until then, it's me and my mask. I'm sort of confined to my room. I've never been sent to my room like this at this age. But I've been confined to my and just say hi and let everybody know I'll be there as soon as I can," she added.

Whoopi sends in a prerecorded video message for The View cast. She's wearing a mask, at home, by herself.

Fellow host Joy Behar said Goldberg is now on her third bout with COVID despite being vaccinated.

"People write, 'Well, if she got the vaccination how come she still gets it?' Because she's not dead. She's just a little bit under the weather, ok? If you don't get [vaccinated] and you get the disease, you might die," Behar said mockingly in response to people asking why is Goldberg sick again despite being vaccinated.

Behar brushed away criticisms against the COVID vaccines, due to the mountain of evidence of negative side effects and lack of protection against COVID, is "irrational talk."