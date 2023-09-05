August Recess Is Over and Here's What Republicans Are Focusing on
The Reason Why Tijuana's Mayor Installed Piece of Berlin Wall By the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 05, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Daniel Ochoa de Olza

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero has placed a portion of the Berlin Wall by the U.S.-Mexico border in a display to call for less border security between the two nations amid an ongoing migration crisis.

The Associated Press reports the display consists of a 3-ton pockmarked, gray concrete slab located between a bullring, a lighthouse and the border wall, which extends into the Pacific Ocean.

"May this be a lesson to build a society that knocks down walls and builds bridges," reads the inscription below the display, attributed to Mayor Caballero and titled, "A World Without Walls."

When it was unveiled in August, Mexico’s former foreign secretary Marcelo Ebrard was in attendance. Ebrard is now a leading presidential candidate for Mexico's presidential election next year.

"Why in Tijuana?" Caballero told the AP. “How many families have shed blood, labor and their lives to get past the wall? The social and political conflict is different than the Berlin Wall, but it's a wall at the end of the day. And a wall is always a sphinx that divides and bloodies nations."

“We are against violence, we are against family separation, we are against division, and that's what the wall represents,” Caballero added, though also admitting she understands the U.S. needs to enforce its laws.

In part due to Tijuana's location but also because of the double wall infrastructure, the number of illegal crossings during President Joe Biden's border crisis, is lower than compared to other parts of the U.S.-Mexico border where a border wall is not present. Still, due to the major issue, the San Diego Sector has seen an increase in illegal border activity.

