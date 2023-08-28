BREAKING: Judge Orders Trump's J6 Trial to Start Day Before Super Tuesday Primaries
Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Offers a Sobering Reality Check About Modern Life

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 28, 2023 10:45 AM
@TuckerCarlson

Tucker Carlson recently gave a speech in Budapest, Hungary where talked about how modern life has sucked out the joy of connecting with nature, especially in large cities, which has helped bring about the seemingly nation-wide feeling of doom and gloom.

Carlson explained this is how the "ruling party" is able to exert its control over a demoralized population despite the state of country being in decline.  

"What they're offering, is a world where human flourishing, if not impossible, very difficult. The ruling party is the party of the childless, the unmarried, the people working for low wages for large corporations and living in tiny apartments in overcrowded cities that are rife with crime. That's not a cliché, it's true," Carlson said.

Carlson likened the modern experience of living in a "soulless city," where people live in small spaces, having their food delivered, while their eyes are glued to a screen as living in prison. 

"If you can go outside and identify three species of trees or hear birds, or experience silence, the rarest commodity in the modern world, silence...Those are the people who are not with the program. People who have a daily experience of other and who have a daily experience of nature. And those people are much more likely to acknowledge a power beyond themselves and their government. And there's a reason for that because they can see it," he continued. "When you're living crowded as you would on an industrial farm as a cow, you are not liberated. You are enslaved. Your reference points are gone. You can't see the stars. You cannot see God's creation. All around you you see, what, drywall and screens...And your ability to think clearly, to think rationally, goes away."

Watch Carlson's full speech here:


