Tipsheet

One Business in San Francisco Tells Uniformed Cops to Stay Out

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 25, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

The San Francisco Police Officers Association (POA) revealed on Thursday Reem's, an Arab bakery chain based in California, recently told a uniformed officer they would not be served due to company policy. 

"Reem’s confirms that they will not serve anyone armed and in uniform. Presumably, this includes members of the US Military," the POA posted, a picture of the email the group received. 

The POA then made a mock up poster for Reem's to use to tell uniformed officers they are not welcomed there.

On its website, one of Reem's core values is listed as social justice:

We have a role to play in providing opportunities to marginalized communities through hiring locally, providing living wages, building leadership in workers and offering our space and resources to those who are working to empower their communities.

San Francisco continues to be plagued by rampant crime due to embolden criminals not facing consequences due to progressive policies. 

