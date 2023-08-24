The Nonsensical Way Chicago's Mayor Is Attempting to Crack Down on Crime

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) announced on Thursday the city is suing automakers Kia and Hyundai for "their failure to include industry-standard engine immobilizers in multiple models of their vehicles," which according to the city, is the reason for the high rate of crimes involving cars.

"The impact of car theft on Chicago residents can be deeply destabilizing, particularly for low- to middle-income workers who have fewer options for getting to work and taking care of families. The failure of Kia and Hyundai to install basic auto-theft prevention technology in these models is sheer negligence, and as a result, a citywide and nationwide crime spree around automobile theft has been unfolding around our eyes," Johnson said in a statement.

The lawsuit is the latest move by the new mayor as public safety continues to be a major issue for the city's residents due to soft-on-crime policies and judicial system. Stolen cars are often used by criminals to carry out other crimes, such as drive-by shootings and robberies, so it is an acceptable loss should they have to ditch it afterwards.

WTTW reports Chicago Police Department crime statistics show car thefts have increased from 9,000 in 2019 to more than 21,000 in 2022, a 139 percent spike in three years, and 2023's numbers are expected to exceed last year's numbers. Only around 4 percent of car theft cases are solved.