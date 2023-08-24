Biden's DOJ Announces Lawsuit Against Elon Musk's SpaceX
Instead of Calling to Secure the Border, NY Gov. Asks Biden to Do This Instead

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 24, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) addressed her constituents on Thursday about the major problems stemming from the daily arrivals of processed and released migrants, which has stressed resources and services in New York City and other counties due the unending wave of people arriving.

Instead of calling for President Joe Biden to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, Hochul instead called for Biden to create a designation for the people already in New York to legally allow them to work so they do not have to rely on the state and city for food, housing, and healthcare.

Hochul said they have "shouldered the burden" of processed and released migrants coming from the southern border for "far too long," pointing to the billions of dollars they have already spent to take care of the migrants. She is also calling for the federal government to reimburse state and local governments.

"Bearing much-needed changes at the border, there does not appear to be a solution. This crisis originated with the federal government, and it must be resolved through the federal government...Mayor Adams and I have championed the idea of a federal designation that allow would allow individuals...the ability to work," Hochul continued. "What we've said all along is just let them work, and help us out financially."

As Fox News report Bill Melugin noted, should a federal designation be created specifically for people who illegally cross the southern border and are released, it would create an even bigger incentive for others to do the same thing. 

