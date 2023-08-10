Watch What Happens When Sen. Warren Is Asked About Biden Family's Payments

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was in no mood to talk about the growing mountain of evidence of President Joe Biden's involvement with his son's shady foreign business dealings, choosing to change the subject to the Supreme Court.

"So far we haven't seen any direct evidence pointing to Joe Biden, President Biden, doing anything illegal...But I do wonder on a broader level...people close to Joe Biden...making tens of millions of dollars because of their closeness to him. That can't be something you like. That can't something you're comfortable with," Tapper said.

Warren said she has always been against the corrupting influence of political money, which is why she is more concerned about the Supreme Court.

"We've got a United States Supreme Court where people take gifts and don't even report them even though the law requires them to report," Warren said.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren immediately changes the subject when asked if she is "comfortable" with Biden family members and business associates "making tens of millions of dollars because of their closeness to [Biden]" pic.twitter.com/0RH1tvozRK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

As Katie reported, memo released by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), the Biden family received over $20 million in foreign transactions and the payments were distributed to multiple members. The payments were hidden through shell companies and funneled through Hunter Biden's business partners, including Devon Archer. Archer and Biden earned $6.5 million from Burisma alone. The new documents also include photos of then-Vice President Joe Biden with a number of foreign individuals Hunter was engaged with, despite Biden saying he was never "in business" or ever spoke about the dealings.