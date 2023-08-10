Biden Blasted Over Deal He Just Made With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
Tipsheet

Texas Republicans Say No Funding for DHS Until Border Crisis Is Under Control

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 10, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

Texas House Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy (R), have signed a pledged to not pass a continuing resolution to fund the federal government until the Department of Homeland Security takes steps to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and not merely let people into the country.

 The federal government is funded until September 30. A total of 15 Texas Republicans has signed onto the pledge.

"Passing a full-year DHS appropriations bill without forcing the significant change necessary to secure the southern border is equally objectionable, even with some policy riders," the pledge states, going on to say actions such as H.R. 2 being signed into law and prevent funds from being used to do mass releases along the southern border.

Illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have spiked once again despite the Biden administration claiming their steps have drastically lowered illegal entries after Title 42 ended in May.


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

