Texas Republicans Say No Funding for DHS Until Border Crisis Is Under Control

Texas House Republicans, led by Rep. Chip Roy (R), have signed a pledged to not pass a continuing resolution to fund the federal government until the Department of Homeland Security takes steps to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and not merely let people into the country.

The federal government is funded until September 30. A total of 15 Texas Republicans has signed onto the pledge.

"Passing a full-year DHS appropriations bill without forcing the significant change necessary to secure the southern border is equally objectionable, even with some policy riders," the pledge states, going on to say actions such as H.R. 2 being signed into law and prevent funds from being used to do mass releases along the southern border.

“No member of Congress should agree to fund a federal agency at war with his state and people.”



🚨NEW: Rep. Roy leads 14 Texas members in calling on Congress to use the power of the purse to force DHS to do its job and secure the southern border.



#NoSecurityNoFunding pic.twitter.com/55wDxGebWW — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) August 10, 2023

Texas has to defend the United States border with its dollars, money, and manpower while the Biden admin turns a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border.



No funding for DHS until they do its job and secure the southern border. https://t.co/E7LBlIjdjF — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) August 10, 2023

Illegal crossings along the U.S.-Mexico border have spiked once again despite the Biden administration claiming their steps have drastically lowered illegal entries after Title 42 ended in May.

NEW: Per CBP source, there are currently 19,400 migrants in Border Patrol custody nationwide, w/ all 4 major sectors about to hit capacity, or already overcapacity. We saw mass illegal crossings in RGV this AM, huge groups w/ hundreds. Cartel smuggling wristbands all over ground. pic.twitter.com/CKQCW2iE9j — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 10, 2023



