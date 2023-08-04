The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired Is Speaking Out
Let's Talk About 'The Weather'
Biden's Energy Secretary Secretly Consulted With the Chinese. Here's What Happened.
WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against...
The Latest Trump Indictment Is Complete Bullcrap
Devon Archer Dismantles Dan Goldman's Narrative on the Biden Scandal
Yet Another Revelation Details How Dianne Feinstein's Age Is Showing
Even the Leftist Media Acknowledges the American People Are Not Too Impressed With...
Poll Shows Spike in Support of Violence for Abortion Rights
Joe Biden Puts Out Shameless 'Dark Brandon' Fundraising Ad Hours Before Trump Arraigned
Pediatrician’s Group to Review Guidelines for Treatment of ‘Trans’ Youth
A Timeline of the CCP’s Intrusions Into the US Since Biden Became President
Chicago: Police Routinely Ordered Not to Pursue Fleeing Armed Robbery Suspects
The July Jobs Report Is in
Tipsheet

Axios Reporter Describes Biden Corruption Accusations As 'Extreme' and 'Baseless'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 04, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond stated her belief the accusations of President Joe Biden being corrupt are "baseless" despite the growing evidence being uncovered by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

McCammond joins the rest of the mainstream media in downplaying the emails, texts, and testimony showing Biden was involved in his son's foreign business dealings even though he claimed he was not involved at all. Biden has gone from saying he did not talk with any of Hunter Biden's business partners to now saying he never talked business with them.

"And as you just alluded to, there is something like 18 Republicans who hold seats in districts that Joe Biden won by healthy margins across the country. These extreme, really baseless claims that Joe Biden is corrupt is not going to work in districts like that," McCammond told MSNBC on Friday.

"Impeachment proceedings are a drag on the American people. We’ve seen that in poll after poll. And Republicans, as we see time and again, they’re having a really hard time running against themselves. They can’t run against their own record because they’re not doing much for the American people," she continued.

Recommended

WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa

Devon Archer — the former business partner of Hunter Biden — admitted to Tucker Carlson the idea Hunter was merely selling the "illusion" of access to his father was not true, contrary to what Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) has tried to claim.

"'There's no corruption here at all. This is totally normal. Joe Biden had no role whatsoever in in his son's business or knowledge of it.' That seems false," Carlson said to Archer.

"That's categorically false. He was aware of Hunter's business. He met with Hunter's business partners. You found a letter that illustrates that he knew me," Archer acknowledged.


Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
Special Counsel May Not Have Reviewed Records Before Indicting Trump Rebecca Downs
Biden's Energy Secretary Secretly Consulted With the Chinese. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Black Trump Supporters Stunned Liberals Outside the Arraignment Hearing Mia Cathell
How Disgraced IRS Official Lois Lerner is Tied to Trump’s Latest Indictment Katie Pavlich
Matt Gaetz Threatens Jack Smith With Criminal Contempt of Congress Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa