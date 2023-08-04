Axios Reporter Describes Biden Corruption Accusations As 'Extreme' and 'Baseless'

Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond stated her belief the accusations of President Joe Biden being corrupt are "baseless" despite the growing evidence being uncovered by the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

McCammond joins the rest of the mainstream media in downplaying the emails, texts, and testimony showing Biden was involved in his son's foreign business dealings even though he claimed he was not involved at all. Biden has gone from saying he did not talk with any of Hunter Biden's business partners to now saying he never talked business with them.

"And as you just alluded to, there is something like 18 Republicans who hold seats in districts that Joe Biden won by healthy margins across the country. These extreme, really baseless claims that Joe Biden is corrupt is not going to work in districts like that," McCammond told MSNBC on Friday.

"Impeachment proceedings are a drag on the American people. We’ve seen that in poll after poll. And Republicans, as we see time and again, they’re having a really hard time running against themselves. They can’t run against their own record because they’re not doing much for the American people," she continued.

Devon Archer — the former business partner of Hunter Biden — admitted to Tucker Carlson the idea Hunter was merely selling the "illusion" of access to his father was not true, contrary to what Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) has tried to claim.

"'There's no corruption here at all. This is totally normal. Joe Biden had no role whatsoever in in his son's business or knowledge of it.' That seems false," Carlson said to Archer.

"That's categorically false. He was aware of Hunter's business. He met with Hunter's business partners. You found a letter that illustrates that he knew me," Archer acknowledged.