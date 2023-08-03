Is Biden About to Lose Another U.S. Embassy?
Tipsheet

Reporters Are Still Pushing the False Claim Obama Had No Scandals

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 03, 2023 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The New Yorker's Susan Glaser claimed during an interview on MSNBC the reason why former President Barrack Obama is still popular is because he had no scandals during his administration.

"Susan, it’s — it’s fairly remarkable the — the extended shelf life that Barack Obama has politically in this country. Here he is, he’s been out of the presidency for quite some time, and yet he is a critical component, obviously, of any reelection campaign for President Biden. Still, after everything that’s happened in the last six or seven years, Barack Obama is still at the top of his game," said MSNBC's Mike Barnicle.

"No, I think that’s an excellent point to make. Because, you know, you look at the incredible contrast between the actions of the Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama, and what’s remarkable is that the one of the reasons I think Obama’s popularity has held among Democrats is because, you know, there was no scandal in his administration," Glaser replied.

"There was only a sense that it was, you know, succeeded by this extraordinary chaotic spectacle. And if anything that has reinforced for many people, you know, why Obama was their choice for leader," she continued. "And I agree with Gene, you know, he’s been the closer, he’s the best thing that Democrats have going for them in terms of campaigning right now."

While there are too many scandals to list for one story, among the most egregious were the Fast and Furious scandal, the Solyndra scandal, the IRS targeting conservative non-profits, and the Taliban Five prisoner swap. A full list of scandals can be found here.


