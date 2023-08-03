Is Biden About to Lose Another U.S. Embassy?
Tipsheet

Gun Control Group Raked Over the Coals for Absurd Background Check Claim

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 03, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Haven Daley

Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblatt got an earful from users on X, formerly known as Twitter, for saying federal background checks are hardly being utilized anymore thanks to online sites.

"This story highlights the critical need and life-saving stakes of ATF's forthcoming rule to close the background check loophole," Feinblatt posted, going on to say that, "Technology has radically changed the process of obtaining a gun over the last 20 years. What used to just be the gun show loophole now includes millions of online gun ads. A vast, unregulated online market where you can buy guns without a background check is a criminal's dream."

X users pointed out there is no "gun show loophole" because licensed dealers are also present at gun shows who run background checks and private sales can happen anywhere. Even online sales, many are through licensed dealers where the the firearm is sent to a gun store where a background check is conducted.

