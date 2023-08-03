Gun Control Group Raked Over the Coals for Absurd Background Check Claim

Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblatt got an earful from users on X, formerly known as Twitter, for saying federal background checks are hardly being utilized anymore thanks to online sites.

"This story highlights the critical need and life-saving stakes of ATF's forthcoming rule to close the background check loophole," Feinblatt posted, going on to say that, "Technology has radically changed the process of obtaining a gun over the last 20 years. What used to just be the gun show loophole now includes millions of online gun ads. A vast, unregulated online market where you can buy guns without a background check is a criminal's dream."

Background checks are the foundational basis for gun safety laws and our current laws too often resemble Swiss cheese. This story highlights the critical need and life-saving stakes of ATF's forthcoming rule to close the background check loophole. https://t.co/gyeVkHpy6d — John Feinblatt (@JohnFeinblatt) August 1, 2023

Gun trafficking is inextricably linked to loopholes in our background check laws. Nearly 75% of likely trafficked guns came from states without background check laws.



We must close the gun seller loophole. — John Feinblatt (@JohnFeinblatt) August 1, 2023

X users pointed out there is no "gun show loophole" because licensed dealers are also present at gun shows who run background checks and private sales can happen anywhere. Even online sales, many are through licensed dealers where the the firearm is sent to a gun store where a background check is conducted.

It was never "just the gun show loophole". That was just the dumb name you gave it. Most private sales were not at gun shows. And of course, for nearly all our history, there were no background checks at all.



And the private sales exception wasn't a "loophole", it was an… https://t.co/ZNfnY3H48E — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) August 2, 2023

Stop lying!

If a prohibited person acquires a firearm, that is a crime.

That is regulation. https://t.co/kqNYKWgbOm — Sean Quigley 🇺🇸 (@Sean_Quigley87) August 2, 2023

You sir, are absolutely full of shit. — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) August 2, 2023

All firearms purchased on line are required by law to be shipped to a licensed federal firearms dealer, not the purchaser. Before the firearm can be picked up from the dealer a Form 4473 is required to be filled out by the purchaser under penalty of perjury, lying on that form is… https://t.co/8hHt5yt9qO — Zeke Stonekiller (@ZekeStonekiller) August 2, 2023



