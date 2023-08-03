Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Had the Dumbest Defense for Kids Looting Stores

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) finally broke his silence on Wednesday about another major instance of looting and general lawlessness by black youths last weekend but came up with an odd defense when he was asked about it.

When a reporter referred to the large group's destructive behavior as "mob action," Johnson admonish the reporter for using such language to describe children.

"No, that's not appropriate. We're not talking about mob actions...These large gatherings...It's important that we speak of these dynamics in an appropriate way," Johnson said.

"We have to be very careful when we use language to describe certain behavior," Johnson continued. "There's history in this city. I mean, to refer to children as like baby Al Capones is not appropriate."

Johnson pointed to other instances where large gatherings of young people had been intercepted by Chicago Police before they were able to carry out criminal acts.

Imagine being lectured by a guy who thinks "mob action" has anything to do with Al Capone. pic.twitter.com/SX2cYNIIzm — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) August 2, 2023

In response to rioting in the Loop earlier this year, Johnson brushed off criticisms against the youths because "they're young" and they sometimes make silly decisions.

The owner who runs the 7-Eleven that was looted said the teenagers in big mobs and acting with impunity is a growing problem in the city.

"The teen mobs is something that seriously needs to be taken seriously, and I would love to talk to him about it," store owner Johnathan Nowak told ABC 7. "Because I don't think there's nothing being done yet."