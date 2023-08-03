The Transcript of Devon Archer's Testimony Has Landed
So, That's What Joe Biden Gave to Devon Archer
Facebook Admits They Were Biden’s Personal Social Media Stasi
Obama Reportedly Issued This Warning to Biden About 2024 During Private Meeting
Christie Confronted With the Truth About His Campaign. Here's How the Former NJ...
Head of Group Involved in NYC's 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence' Hit With...
This Endorsement of New NIAID Director Tells You Everything You Need to Know...
The Zero Carbon Flimflam
Pro-Life Father Targeted By Biden's DOJ Announces Run for Congress
Dick Durbin Responds to Justice Alito's Rebuke of SCOTUS 'Ethics' Legislation: 'Not the...
IRS Whistleblower: Additional Potential Witnesses Against the Bidens Are Being Pressured I...
On Trump's Culpability, Scott Walker Calls to Mind Schumer's Own Responsibility in Encoura...
'X' Logo Construction Atop Twitter HQ Forced to Halt Over Petty Permit Issues
Bernie Moreno Earns Another Endorsement From U.S. Senator As He Looks to Unseat...
Tipsheet

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Had the Dumbest Defense for Kids Looting Stores

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 03, 2023 11:15 AM
Screenshot/NBC 5

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) finally broke his silence on Wednesday about another major instance of looting and general lawlessness by black youths last weekend but came up with an odd defense when he was asked about it.

When a reporter referred to the large group's destructive behavior as "mob action," Johnson admonish the reporter for using such language to describe children.

"No, that's not appropriate. We're not talking about mob actions...These large gatherings...It's important that we speak of these dynamics in an appropriate way," Johnson said.

"We have to be very careful when we use language to describe certain behavior," Johnson continued. "There's history in this city. I mean, to refer to children as like baby Al Capones is not appropriate."

Johnson pointed to other instances where large gatherings of young people had been intercepted by Chicago Police before they were able to carry out criminal acts.

Recommended

There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa

In response to rioting in the Loop earlier this year, Johnson brushed off criticisms against the youths because "they're young" and they sometimes make silly decisions. 

The owner who runs the 7-Eleven that was looted said the teenagers in big mobs and acting with impunity is a growing problem in the city.

"The teen mobs is something that seriously needs to be taken seriously, and I would love to talk to him about it," store owner Johnathan Nowak told ABC 7. "Because I don't think there's nothing being done yet."

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa
IRS Whistleblower: Additional Potential Witnesses Against the Bidens Are Being Pressured Into Silence Guy Benson
Of Course Young Patriots Are Rejecting Joining Our Failing Military Kurt Schlichter
Breaking: Trump Still an Idiot Ann Coulter
The Transcript of Devon Archer's Testimony Has Landed Katie Pavlich
Trump Needs to Either Fight or Drop Out Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
There's Something Very Strange About the Death of Obama's Personal Chef Matt Vespa