July's Border Numbers Prove Biden Admin Took a Premature Victory Lap

The Washington Post reports illegal borderings in July have jumped up once again after the same category dropped below 100,000 in June for the first time since Joe Biden has been president. The Biden administration have used the old numbers to claim they have made progress at the southern border.

The Post said according to early numbers they were given, Border Patrol made over 130,000 apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border:

...up from 99,545 in June. Authorities allowed an additional 50,000 migrants to cross into the United States in July, primarily through Biden administration programs allowing asylum-seekers to schedule appointments at U.S. ports of entry using the CBP One mobile application. The spike in illegal crossings was most pronounced in the deserts of southern Arizona, despite daytime temperatures that often surpassed 110 degrees. U.S. agents there made about 40,000 arrests in July, the highest one-month total for the Tucson sector in 15 years, CBP data show.

The spin from U.S. Customs and Border Protection?

"Unlawful border crossings have gone down since our border enforcement plan went into effect and remain well below the levels seen while Title 42 was in effect," CBP spokesperson Erin Waters said in a statement to the Post. "We remain vigilant and expect to see fluctuations, knowing that smugglers continue to use disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals."

What Waters is leaving out is that illegal border crossings are still high when compared to the same time period in previous presidential administration. Despite the CBP One app, many migrants in Mexico are tired of waiting for slots to open or waiting for the app to work.

#BreakingNews Around 250 migrants are protesting at the port of entry bridge 1 in Nuevo Laredo. They are arguing with immigration staff over CBP One not working @Noticias_Front pic.twitter.com/dXKCNHiU7z — Juan Mendoza Díaz (@JuanMoreNews) August 1, 2023



