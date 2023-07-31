Again? There's Another Glaring Error in Justice Jackson's Affirmative Action Dissent
Tipsheet

What a Dem Senator Had to Say When Asked If Biden's Age Was Concerning

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 31, 2023
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) brushed off concerns about President Joe Biden's age during his interview with CNN on Sunday, claiming there was "zero evidence" Biden is not capable of being president for a second term.

"Ultimately, voters in this country care about effectiveness. They care about whether a president can do the job. I guess age is relevant if it is an indicator that a candidate is up to do the most important job in the world. But Joe Biden is succeeding and succeeding at an extraordinary and historic rate [by] the amount of major legislation passed by this president," Murphy told CNN's Kasie Hunt.    

"All of that doesn't happen without Joe Biden. He is a master legislative tactician. He was involved in a detailed way in the passage of all those bills...I was talking to Joe Biden on a regular basis...There is really zero evidence that Joe Biden can’t do this job," he continued.    

Biden's old age has been a constant issue and has been more prevalent with each public appearance, with him forgetting things to mumbling words to foreign dignitaries to recently claiming the country had found a cure for cancer. Biden is also using the shorter stairs to enter the lower level on Air Force One because he has repeatedly tripped on main stairway used by past presidents.


