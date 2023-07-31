Democrats Reportedly in 'Panic Mode' Over Devon Archer's Testimony
Tipsheet

CNN Commentator Goes Scorched Earth on Joe Biden for Only Now Recognizing Seventh Grandchild

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 31, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

CNN Commentator Scott Jennings, a Republican, did not hold back in pointing out how horrible President Joe Biden for only just now deciding to recognize he has seven total grandchildren, instead of the six he has been claiming to have. The seventh, Navy Joan Roberts, is from Hunter Biden's relationship he had a few years ago and was determined, until court-ordered, to not provide financial support.

"It's not Republicans, with all due respect who made Hunter Biden into a complete scumbag on this and other issues. The ignoring his own daughter, for four years! And the president of the United States hanging up a stocking for the dog?" 

"We can also have sympathy for people who are struggling with addiction. Let's keep this conversation respectful," host Kasie Hunt replied.

"Listen, I totally agree. And you know where I’m from a lot of families deal with addiction, and you know who ends up picking up the piece?" Jennings continued. "The grandparents! And in this case, the grandparents would not acknowledge this little girl. It is offensive. But the bottom line is..."

"But they have now," Hunt interjected.

"Oh, what a hero! The polling must have been brutal. The polling must have been brutal," Jennings shot back.

Former First Lady Jill Biden's spokesman said journalists asking the Bidens about this issue was "very gross and uncomfortable subject..."


