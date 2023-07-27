Wesley Hunt Goes on the Warpath Over Men Changing In Women's Restrooms

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) did not hold back during Thursday's House Judiciary Committee hearing about the "Dangers and Due Process Violations of 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Children," saying he will do everything in his power to ensure his daughters do not have to change in front of men.

The hearing was about the dangers "gender-affirming care" and featured Paula Scanlan, a women's sports activist and former collegiate swimmer, who was forced to share a locker room with a male who said he was female despite their objections.

"My daughters are going to watch because you have become their new hero. And I can assure my four-year-old and my two-year-old daughters WILL NOT change in front of biological men. This is RIDICULOUS! I don't care what party what you're apart of. If you think we're all equal and the same biologically, you've literally lost your mind!" Wesley said.

Wesley added when they will train for sporting events for women they better be competing against actual women and not a man claiming to be as such.

"This image below actually happened. Our team was on training trip and there were young girls (as young as 4-5 years old) that used the same locker room. A 6’4 male actually changed next to a small girl. The guilt of witnessing this is something I cannot stop thinking about," Scanlan said about an image depciting a male dressing next to a young girl. "We as a society failed to allow this to happen. It was one thing to subject myself and my teammates to this, we were all adults, but a young child is unacceptable and heartbreaking."

