Here We Go Again With the 'Biden Just Loves His Son' Narrative

Former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill (D) told MSNBC host Jen Psaki the only reason why Congressional Republicans' growing call to impeach President Joe Biden is because he loves he drug-addicted son, Hunter.

"What accusations and arguments do you think they’re going to make, given this didn’t go exactly as planned today?" Psaki asked.

"They’re going to keep doing what they have been doing. They’re going to try to indict a father for loving his son, who has been addicted to drugs and/or alcohol. And without evidence of the father doing anything other than loving that son," McCaskill said.





CLAIRE MCCASKILL TO JEN PSAKI:



"They’re going to try to indict a father for loving his son, who has been addicted to drugs and/or alcohol." pic.twitter.com/LNDo6OyzU2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2023

Of course, McCaskill is flat out wrong. The reasoning behind the calls for impeachment is because of the growing mountain of evidence from whistleblowers and former business associates of Hunter show the elder Biden was involved in his son's foreign business dealings.

This is in contrast to the ever-evolving denials from the Biden administration, where it has gone from, "He has never talked with Hunter about his business affairs" to "He was never involved."

Joe loving his precious infant 53 year-old baby son Hunter means you have to look the other way when Hunter commits felonies the rest of us would be jailed for in a heartbeat. https://t.co/kp0YyxC4HE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 27, 2023

Everyone should send a letter to the IRS that says “my father loves me very much” instead of their 1040. https://t.co/KS3WsO0lOF — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 27, 2023