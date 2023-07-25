Descendent of Slaves Blows Through Kamala Harris' Brazen Lies
Tipsheet

Two Pranksters Troll 'Just Stop Oil' Traffic Jammers in the Most Hilarious Way Possible

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 25, 2023 11:45 AM
@JustStop_Oil

Just Stop Oil is an anti-fossil fuel movement that has caused many disruptions throughout the world in an attempt to highlight the need to take drastic action against "climate change."

Multiple videos has been recorded, showing the protesters standing in the middle of the road and causing traffic jams. It has resulted in people being late for work and even stopping a mother from taking her baby to the hospital.

Two British YouTubers had a man undercover in the radical leftist group for the past few weeks. They crashed Just Stop Oil's celebratory banquet with balloons tied with ear-piercing noise makers and let them float to the top of the hall's ceiling. 

"WE WERE THERE, GIVING THEM A TASTE OF THEIR OWN MEDICINE," Josh Pieters tweeted.

The video shows the group rushing to attempt to get the balloons down from the ceiling.

"I'm sure they're probably paid by the Daily Mail and they've left us with a very difficult problem to solve," a Just Stop Oil participant told the attendees. 

"We thoroughly enjoyed Josh & Archie’s prank yesterday. Great action design — nonviolent and ever so slightly disruptive.Their faith in democracy is touching, but the climate crisis needs urgent action today — we simply don’t have time to wait for a new government.Nonetheless, we wish them luck in their endeavour to bring people together, and hope they know that we are always happy to talk," Just Stop Oil tweeted in response to the prank.

