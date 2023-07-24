Video Shows Rising Tensions Between Border Crisis Migrants and Chicagoans

A video posted to social media shows the simmering tensions between Chicagoans, particularly the black community, and processed and released migrants are causing issues as locals say they have been victimized by the recent arrivals.

The video that has recently gained traction shows two men on the South Side venting about the behavior of the migrants, claiming they "disrespected our senior citizens" and they have "bad attitude."

"I'll crack your sh*t...I don't give a f*ck where you come from," one of the men then shouts to man at a gas station.

Warning: Video contains graphic language

This is what black Chicago is dealing with now. They planted these illegal immigrants in black neighborhoods and now this. But one thing for sure we gonna fight not flee pic.twitter.com/f1N6AdfZof — CARDI B DRUGGED ME🇺🇸 (@dareal88keyz) July 22, 2023

Local crime watchers say the number of videos showing the tension between residents and migrants has increased.

This is the third video I see of conflict between local residents on the south side of Chicago and Venezuelan migrants.



Another one showed migrants breaking car windows to residents near the South Shore High School. https://t.co/92lG2Efrdo — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) July 24, 2023

Migrants, who were released by Border Patrol to pursue their claims for asylum, have become victims of crime or have committed crimes in Chicago. CWBChicago reports a migrant was charged in June with trying to shoplift $3,114 worth of Ralph Lauren clothing. Three people who joined him, including one who tried to steal another $1,650 worth of Ralph Lauren items, got away. In another case in May, a Venezuelan migrant had been arrested three times for shoplifting within three weeks of arriving to the city.