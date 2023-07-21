Lowe's Employee Assaulted Trying to Stop Shoplifters. Lowes' Then Fired Her.

Donna Hansbrough, 68, was punched in the face multiple times while attempting to stop shoplifters from stealing over $2,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's. The home improvement company then fired Hansbrough for violating their policy.

WSAV reported Takyah Berry, Joseph Berry, and Jarmar Lawton allegedly went inside Lowe's and loaded multiple items into different shopping carts. Police say they would then exit the store without paying for the merchandise. Hansbrough grabbed onto the shopping cart belonging to the female suspect, Takyah:

Police say that Hansbrough never made physical contact with any of the thieves, only grabbing the cart. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the individuals, Joseph Berry, then struck Hanbrough in the face three times before leaving the store. Both Joseph Berry and Takyah Berry, who are uncle and niece, are still at large.

The attack left Hansbrough with bruises on her face. She had worked for Lowe's for 13 years.

Retail companies have taken the position their employees should no longer work there if they attempt to stop brazen shoplifters. Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" in June he stood by firing two employees in Georgia after they called the police on shoplifters and "engaged" with them.

"In this particular case, we have a zero tolerance policy that we train our [employees] on around engaging during a theft. Why? Because we put the safety of our team, of our guests, front and center. It's only merchandise...The [employees] knowingly broke the policy, engaged with the thieves...that was what resulted in the termination," McDonald said.

"That was my sole income," former employee Rachel Rogers said, "So, I did have to file for unemployment and use all of my savings to pay for my car payments, car insurance payments, my dog's food, my food."

The other former employee said she has four children to provide for.