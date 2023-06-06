John Kirby Has 'No' Concerns About Biden Family's Foreign Income in Report He...
Tipsheet

Lululemon CEO Who Fired Workers After Confronting Thieves Has No Regrets

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  June 06, 2023 10:45 AM

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" he stands by firing two employees in Georgia after they called the police on shoplifters and "engaged" with them, saying it was former employees engaging with the criminals is what resulted in their termination.

"In this particular case, we have a zero tolerance policy that we train our [employees] on around engaging during a theft. Why? Because we put the safety of our team, of our guests, front and center. It's only merchandise...The [employees] knowingly broke the policy, engaged with the thieves...that was what resulted in the termination," McDonald said.

McDonald made it clear employees are allowed to call police during robberies, but they are instructed to let the theft take place. 

"That was my sole income," former employee Rachel Rogers told 11 Alive, "So, I did have to file for unemployment and use all of my savings to pay for my car payments, car insurance payments, my dog's food, my food."

The other former employee said she has four children to provide for.

"They put us in a bit of a bind," Jennifer Ferguson said. "My husband is self-employed. So, we're trying to figure out insurance. There was no severance."


