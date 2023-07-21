Democrats' Contempt for the Constitution Was on Full Display This Week

Democrats hating the Constitution and the God-given rights it enshrines happens on days ending in y, but this week during different congressional hearings they let the mask slip multiple times by making very disturbing comments on the power they believe the federal government has.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD) asserted the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service are the ones who provide checks and balances to our democracy. In other words, it's not the elected members who are to provide the smooth running of the country, but unelected bureaucrats.

Please go read the Constitution. It’s not the job of the DOJ, FBI, or IRS to “keep democracy in check” or to "provide the checks and the balances." @RepKweisiMfume said the quiet part out loud. This is how President Biden’s allies view the job of the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/ahF5dlKKNB — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) July 19, 2023

The non-voting Rep. Stacey Plaskett, from the U.S. Virgin Islands, said free speech in not an absolute right and said testimony from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not need to be promoted in Congress.

How Rep. @StaceyPlaskett opened today's House Judiciary Committee hearing on censorship:



"Free speech is not an absolute...hateful, abusive rhetoric does not need to be promoted in the halls of People's House." pic.twitter.com/uyNRKZUBr1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 20, 2023

Not to be outdone, Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA) said, "No right given to the people of the United States is absolute, and that includes the right to free speech."

“No right given to the people of the United States is absolute, and that includes the right to free speech.” -Linda Sanchez



“Given to”? Are our rights gifts from the government? Does she sound so annoyed because we aren’t showing sufficient gratitude? 🤨pic.twitter.com/v1638Wve40 — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) July 21, 2023



