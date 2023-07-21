Biden's Former White House Communications Director Has an Unsurprising New Job
Tipsheet

Democrats' Contempt for the Constitution Was on Full Display This Week

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 21, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democrats hating the Constitution and the God-given rights it enshrines happens on days ending in y, but this week during different congressional hearings they let the mask slip multiple times by making very disturbing comments on the power they believe the federal government has.

Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD) asserted the Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service are the ones who provide checks and balances to our democracy. In other words, it's not the elected members who are to provide the smooth running of the country, but unelected bureaucrats. 

The non-voting Rep. Stacey Plaskett, from the U.S. Virgin Islands, said free speech in not an absolute right and said testimony from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. did not need to be promoted in Congress. 

Not to be outdone, Rep. Linda Sanchez (CA) said, "No right given to the people of the United States is absolute, and that includes the right to free speech."


