What Ever Happened to That 'Nazi' U-Haul Driver Who Tried to Kill Biden?
Trump Leads DeSantis in Townhall's 2024 Straw Poll, but the Margin Is Surprising
Here's What Makes a Third Trump Indictment 'Irresistible' for the Justice Department
Matt Gaetz's Hail Mary Attempt to Save Trump From the Justice Department
Lia Thomas Is Apparently an ‘Antifa Super Solider’ Now
How Anheuser-Busch Is Handling the Bud Light Fallout Shows It Is Even More...
‘Stay Out of China!’...Before It Collapses?
How Much Does Iowa Matter in the Primaries?
The Daily Beast Donwplays Democrats' Antisemitism With 'GOP Seizes' Narrative
Crime Does Pay: Here's How Much Biden's Nuclear Waste Chief Made While on...
Virginia Finalizes School Guidance on Transgender Students
Republicans, Small Business Supporters Should Be Careful Not to Be Hoodwinked By RFK...
What's Interesting About a Pro-Israel Vote in the House Last Night...
Lawmakers Overturn Dem Governor’s Veto on Irreversible Transgender Care Bill
Tipsheet

June's Border Numbers Are in

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 19, 2023 3:15 PM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released their southern border encounter numbers for the month of June, which shows that despite the CBP One app allowing certain nationalities to enter legally through a port of entry, illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are still high.

In June, Border Patrol agents apprehended 99,545 illegal immigrants, meaning around 3,000 were illegally crossing per day. Anything more than 1,000 illegal crossings per day puts strain on Border Patrol resources. Still, the Biden administration is taking a victory lap for allowing people in legally despite critics say the administration is wrongly using the power of parole.

"As our June statistics show, CBP’s mission is vast, and thanks to the dedication of our personnel and Federal partners, we are delivering results that keep the American people safe: ensuring border security, seizing drugs, stopping the flow of illicit weapons, rescuing people in distress, facilitating lawful travel and trade, and stopping the entry of harmful agricultural pests," said Troy Miller, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner.

Another reason for lower illegal border crossings can be attributed to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Operation Lone Star, which continues to deter people crossing the Rio Grande around the city of Eagle Pass.

Recommended

Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown

The Washington Times reported U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) failed to deliver immigration court summonses to more than 80 percent of illegal immigrants caught and released under the Biden administration’s parole program before the end of the Title 42.

When they are released after being paroled, they are given 60 days to check in at the ICE office at their intended destination. Of those, more than 40 percent of people never checked in at all.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown
We Know What Charges Trump Is Facing for January 6, But There's a Problem Matt Vespa
Crime Does Pay: Here's How Much Biden's Nuclear Waste Chief Made While on Leave for Stealing Luggage Mia Cathell
Trump Leads DeSantis in Townhall's 2024 Straw Poll, but the Margin Is Surprising Spencer Brown
John Kerry All But Laughed Out of China Following Climate Change Trip Katie Pavlich
How Anheuser-Busch Is Handling the Bud Light Fallout Shows It Is Even More Costly for the Brewer Brad Slager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Opening Statement From IRS 'Whistleblower X' Has Been Released and Hoo Boy Spencer Brown