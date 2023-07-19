June's Border Numbers Are in

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released their southern border encounter numbers for the month of June, which shows that despite the CBP One app allowing certain nationalities to enter legally through a port of entry, illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border are still high.

In June, Border Patrol agents apprehended 99,545 illegal immigrants, meaning around 3,000 were illegally crossing per day. Anything more than 1,000 illegal crossings per day puts strain on Border Patrol resources. Still, the Biden administration is taking a victory lap for allowing people in legally despite critics say the administration is wrongly using the power of parole.

"As our June statistics show, CBP’s mission is vast, and thanks to the dedication of our personnel and Federal partners, we are delivering results that keep the American people safe: ensuring border security, seizing drugs, stopping the flow of illicit weapons, rescuing people in distress, facilitating lawful travel and trade, and stopping the entry of harmful agricultural pests," said Troy Miller, CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner.

Another reason for lower illegal border crossings can be attributed to the Texas Department of Public Safety's Operation Lone Star, which continues to deter people crossing the Rio Grande around the city of Eagle Pass.

Texas maintains its border defense by repelling & redirecting those who unlawfully cross the dangerous Rio Grande back to Mexico to a port of entry. The #MarineBarrier will enhance security efforts. Crossing the Rio Grande is not safe & places illegal immigrants in danger &… https://t.co/zGihgyciOF pic.twitter.com/HzUJG0Diq8 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) July 14, 2023

The Washington Times reported U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) failed to deliver immigration court summonses to more than 80 percent of illegal immigrants caught and released under the Biden administration’s parole program before the end of the Title 42.

When they are released after being paroled, they are given 60 days to check in at the ICE office at their intended destination. Of those, more than 40 percent of people never checked in at all.