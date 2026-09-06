A Quick Bible Study Vol. 336: Earthquakes Beyond the Gospels; What the New Testament Says

Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are available here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part Two," featuring volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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Thanks for joining the final installment of a three-part series on earthquakes in the Bible. Note that all three studies are vastly different, yet they share this truth: God Almighty, who created the Earth, shakes it according to His will.

In Vol. 334: What the Old Testament Says about Earthquakes, we read that earthquakes are linked to God’s judgment, serving as either a course correction or punishment for humankind’s disobedience.

In last week’s Vol. 335: What the New Testament Gospels Say About Earthquakes, we saw how God shaking the earth at precise moments triggered significant events surrounding Jesus's death and resurrection.

Today we study “Earthquakes beyond the Gospels,” which miraculously freed two of Jesus’s disciples, enabling them to continue spreading Christ’s message. Furthermore, earthquakes are frequently mentioned in the Book of Revelation.

I wrote this series because there has been a recent surge of earthquakes, yet we know that God is in control. The question is whether God intentionally wants to inflict destruction on innocent people buried under the rubble. If you are blessed to come into His presence, ask Him.

However, this series will not answer that question because there is no human answer. God is God. He does what He does. For example, while I was writing this study, my husband shared a documented miracle involving a monster-sized tsunami caused by an 8.8-magnitude earthquake beneath the Pacific Ocean off Tumaco, Colombia, on Jan. 31, 1906. This year marks the 120th anniversary of the Miracle of Tumaco. Learn how God literally dismantled the tsunami moments before it crashed ashore, thanks to the faithful action of a fearless priest on the sand.

Turning to His Word, we begin with an earthquake that served as a godly affirmation, recorded in the Book of Acts. I paraphrase for brevity but read the entire passage:

Paul and Silas were in the Roman colony of Philippi, acting out their faith. They were brought before the magistrates with the charge that “These men are Jews, and they are disturbing our city.” Paul and Silas were severely beaten and jailed. And when the soldiers “had inflicted many blows upon them, they threw them into prison, ordering the jailer to keep them safely. Having received this order, he put them into the inner prison and fastened their feet in the stocks.”

“About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the prisoners were listening to them, and suddenly there was a great earthquake, so that the foundations of the prison were shaken. And immediately all the doors were opened, and everyone’s bonds were unfastened.” Upon seeing this, the jailer was about to kill himself, but Paul intervened. The jailer asked, “Sirs, what must I do to be saved?” Paul and Silas replied, “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household” (Acts 16:16-40).

I love how God sent an earthquake to free Paul and Silas and to win converts.

In Hebrews, we learn that God can shake the earth, but His kingdom cannot be shaken; it is permanent. We don’t know who wrote Hebrews, but they were teaching us a lesson of truth and faith. As we read:

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“At that time his voice shook the earth, but now he has promised, ‘Once more I will shake not only the earth but also the heavens.’ The words ‘once more’ indicate the removing of what can be shaken—that is, created things—so that what cannot be shaken may remain. Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe” (Hebrews 12:26-28).

We now come to the Book of Revelation, which contains numerous references to earthquakes. Most of us know that Revelation has many interpretations because it was written in an apocalyptic style, using symbols, visions, and dreams.

The apostle John wrote it between AD 85 and 95 while in exile, high up on the Greek island of Patmos. My husband and I have visited the cave where John lived.

Revelation is a dramatic message to humanity that Jesus is coming back. He will judge humankind, but Christ’s victory over Satan was assured, channeled through John, who received it during a time of widespread Christian persecution.

It is the last book of the New Testament, ending with Jesus saying, “Yes, I am coming soon.” However, “soon” is God’s time. But many believers think “soon” is soon, given the state of the world and how vast swaths of humanity have turned from Him.

Therefore, all the recent earthquake activity naturally brings up the question: Is this the beginning of the end times? It is up to you whether you are shaken by the following passages. But remember that for centuries believers have felt the same when the world was in disarray.

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Know that I will not attempt to explain any of the following passages, only that earthquakes are prevalent and have great destructive power. But the overarching message is that God is in control. John saw Jesus as the glorified Lord, who is worthy of worship. Ultimately, the followers of Jesus are promised rest and peace in the new heavens and the new earth. These verses are in order.

In Revelation 6, a great earthquake upends the universe.

“When he opened the sixth seal, I looked, and behold, there was a great earthquake, and the sun became black as sackcloth, the full moon became like blood, and the stars of the sky fell to the earth as the fig tree sheds its winter fruit when shaken by a gale. The sky vanished like a scroll that is being rolled up, and every mountain and island was removed from its place” (Revelation 6:12-14).

More earthly destruction coming from heaven:

“Then the angel took the censer and filled it with fire from the altar and threw it on the earth, and there were peals of thunder, rumblings, flashes of lightning, and an earthquake” (Revelation 8:5).

An earthquake destroyed a city with thousands of deaths, but those who lived gave glory to God:

“And at that hour there was a great earthquake, and a tenth of the city fell. Seven thousand people were killed in the earthquake, and the rest were terrified and gave glory to the God of heaven” (Revelation 11:13).

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“Then God's temple in heaven was opened, and the ark of his covenant was seen within his temple. There were flashes of lightning, rumblings, peals of thunder, an earthquake, and heavy hail” (Revelation 11:19).

“And there were flashes of lightning, rumblings, peals of thunder, and a great earthquake such as there had never been since man was on the earth, so great was that earthquake” (Revelation 16:18).

All these passages illustrate upheaval and destruction as God renders His final judgment. Consider not only the destruction in Revelation, but also the “friendly” earthquake God sent to free Paul and Silas, along with the Miracle of Tumaco, which is truly astonishing and fully documented.

Earthquakes illustrate God’s supreme power over humankind and the natural world, which can be reduced to rubble in minutes. However, your ultimate hope and trust should be in God's unshakable kingdom. Amen!

I hope you have learned from and enjoyed this three-part earthquake series.

Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57-113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our popular exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Now extended until the end of 2026! Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com

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