This Texas City Just Cancelled Permits for a Leftist Protest and the Liberal Reactions Are Hilarious

Officials from the city of Dallas have canceled planned protest permits for the upcoming Republican Midterm Convention after requests from the Dallas Police Department, according to a local outlet.

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🚨BREAKING🚨Far-left organizations planning to disrupt the RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas Texas, are partnering with the Communist Party USA.



Follow:@Carlos__Turcios@DallasExpress pic.twitter.com/tYre4wvF8Z — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) August 30, 2026

The one-hour long protest planned for September 10 had its special permitting revoked. Dallas Police claim that the recommendation for revocation came because they would have preferred to work directly with protest organizers “for a quicker process.”

Event organizers claim that Dallas Police have repeatedly set meetings with organizers only to cancel moments before the meeting or to not show up altogether. Some organizers with the Dallas Against the Trump Agenda Coalition, the protest organizers, claim that the failure to communicate amounts to obstruction.

“They did try to get us in meetings with DPD, and constantly DPD didn’t show up,” Xavi Velasquez said. “DPD didn’t show up, and then whenever DPD reached out to us directly and set up a meeting, they canceled it right before the meeting. So, keeping that in mind, and with DPD running us off of City Hall property, we just have little faith in them respecting our rights.”

“Now we’re supposed to start all over again with the Dallas Police Department,” Jo Hargis told the Dallas Observer. “It just feels like the city and Dallas police are obstructing a rally of people expressing their First Amendment rights, and that it’s a mishandling on their part of an expression that we’re entitled to.”

The Republican Midterm Convention is slated to be the largest gathering of its kind since 2016. Over 20,000 people are expected to participate to hear about the success of the Trump administration since retaking office and the party’s plans to promote prosperity and security heading into 2028.

Attendees will hear from President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and many others across the two-day programming on September 9 and 10.

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