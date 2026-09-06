Why Mexico's Future Isn't With China

Anybody who has ever read my articles or heard my show knows I’m an America-first guy, so it may come as a shock that I'd be concerned with matters pertaining to a foreign country. But aside from Mexico being a backward left-wing country with a population whose favorite pastime is fleeing said country, the fact that they are a neighbor to the United States keeps my interest in what’s happening inside its borders.

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The fact is, Mexico, which is currently engaged with the United States and Canada in a historic trade agreement created in large part by the Trump administration, has to answer some fundamental questions in order to keep its seat at the North American economic table.

What kind of country does Mexico want to become? Does it want to serve as the world's low-cost assembly platform, open to whichever foreign power offers the next investment package? Or does it want to become an equal partner with the United States and Canada in building the strongest economic alliance on earth?

This decision will shape the future of North America.

For years, the geopolitical conversation about China has centered on tariffs, sanctions and supply chains. These are important debates. The United States has already begun decoupling from communist China. Manufacturers are rethinking supply chains. Companies are moving production closer to home, and policymakers are increasingly recognizing that economic security and national security are inseparable.

Mexico stands to benefit enormously from that shift. But only if it avoids becoming another client state of China, a back door into subverting the interests of the United States.

Government-controlled Chinese companies have increasingly invested in Mexican manufacturing, automotive production and industrial parks. On paper, those investments create jobs. In practice, they also create an opportunity for Beijing to establish a larger footprint inside North America's integrated economy. If Chinese capital, technology and supply chains become deeply embedded in Mexico, the United States may succeed in decoupling from China while still remaining dependent on Chinese influence through Mexico. Thus, Mexico would be a direct threat to American prosperity and self-determination.

National General Secretary of National Food and Commerce Union, Alejandro Martínez Araiza, believes Mexico should reject a path that makes Mexican laborers a tool wielded by inhuman communist apparatchiks in Beijing.

"We are not a platform," he told me in a phone interview. "We are a country. The question is whether we build with the neighbors who share our border, our values and our future, or whether we rent ourselves out to a power that shares none of them."

His argument is not about shutting the door to investment. It is about making sure foreign investment strengthens Mexico instead of exploiting Mexico.

For decades, Mexico competed largely on one advantage: lower labor costs and weak labor protections. That strategy attracted investment, but it also created an economy where productivity often outpaced wages, leaving millions of workers unable to fully participate in the prosperity they helped create. It also encouraged companies to see Mexico as a place to reduce costs rather than a country capable of becoming an innovation and manufacturing partner.

China perfected that model decades ago. Trying to compete with China on cheap labor is a race Mexico will never win. Nor should it try.

"You do not defeat China by trying to be China," Martínez Araiza told me. "You defeat it by being the neighbor China can never be: next door, with shared interests, and rules you can actually verify."

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That simple observation may be one of the most important ideas in the entire United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) debate. China's abuse of its workers isn’t the only thing that gives it an edge. It has been its ability to dominate supply chains, scale production, and use industrial policy to expand its inhumane geopolitical influence. Mexico cannot out-China China, but it possesses an advantage Beijing never will.

Mexico shares a continent with the United States and Canada. No ocean separates North America's factories. No shipping lanes stand between its suppliers and its customers. Three nations already share a trade agreement, integrated manufacturing sectors and decades of commercial relationships. Geography has already given North America an extraordinary advantage.

The challenge is making sure that advantage belongs to North America, not to companies looking to use Mexico as a platform to undermine American trade policy. That is where stronger labor standards become more than a workplace issue.

Factories built around poverty wages and weak enforcement are easier to exploit. They attract companies interested in the lowest possible costs rather than the highest long-term value. Shell operations become harder to identify. Supply chains become less transparent. The distinction between North American manufacturing and Chinese manufacturing assembled in North America becomes increasingly blurred.

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Strong labor enforcement changes that equation. Companies investing for the long term generally welcome clear rules, predictable standards and stable workforces. Companies looking only to exploit loopholes do not. That is why Martínez Araiza argues that labor enforcement is also an issue of economic sovereignty. Higher standards don't weaken Mexico's competitiveness. They could define it.

"A factory with real workers, real wages and a real union that can walk the floor cannot be a front company," Araiza told me. "Labor enforcement is not a cost. It is a certificate of origin."

There is another reason this matters. Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing global manufacturing. Whoever sets the rules governing AI in the workplace will shape the next generation of industrial competition. If North America fails to establish common standards while China exports its own technology, software and digital infrastructure, tomorrow's factories may become dependent on foreign systems in much the same way yesterday's supply chains became dependent on enemy foreign production.

That challenge requires more than tariffs. It requires trust. The United States must be confident that goods entering under USMCA genuinely reflect North American production standards.

Mexico must ensure that its industrial growth benefits Mexican workers rather than becoming a conduit for malign foreign strategic interests. Canada must also strengthen, in real and verifiable ways, the integrated supply chains that have made the continent one of the world's largest economic regions.

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Those goals reinforce one another. They are not competing priorities. For too long, discussions about Mexico's economy have focused almost exclusively on illegal aliens or security. Those issues do matter, but they are symptoms as much as causes. Countries with rising wages, expanding opportunity and growing industrial capacity are stronger neighbors than countries trapped in permanent low-cost competition.

Prosperity is one of the best security policies ever devised. The future of North America should not be built on whichever country offers the cheapest labor. It should be built on which countries remain dedicated to Western values of security, prosperity and fundamental fairness.

Part of the America-first agenda must be an awareness of what is happening in our own region. If we get this right, this continent is not just the strongest economic bloc on earth. It is the one built by workers who can afford a life with dignity and support their families.

President Trump was right to recognize that America's economic future required confronting China's unfair trade practices. The next step is ensuring that North America stops being China’s playground and an attractant to enemy adventurism.

Our hemisphere, with the crown jewel of western civilization at its center, the United States, should be the standard for the world. We should be the symbol of economic cooperation and a clear and vibrant alternative to the red menace of the east.

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Chris Salcedo is an author, pundit and host of the Chris Salcedo Show on the Torch Radio Network. His new book is “The Rise of the Liberty Loving Latino, A New American Revolution.

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