Tipsheet

San Francisco's Stores Go to Extreme Measures to Prevent Shoplifting

Julio Rosas
July 18, 2023 10:45 AM
@greenbergnation

Everyday it seems like there are more videos and photos coming out of San Francisco showing how far the progressive city has fallen.

Recent photos from KPIX reporter Betty Yu showed how Safeway stores have installed gates that customers are only able to pass after scanning their receipts. 

Safeway said in a statement about the gates: "Recent changes were made at select Safeway stores in the Bay Area...given the increasing amount of theft. Those updates include operational changes to the front end of the stores to deter shoplifting."

At Walgreens in the city, the store has resorted to locking up the freezers because employees said they were getting robbed of their pizza and ice cream on a nightly basis. The doors are now under chains and padlocks.

