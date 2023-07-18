San Francisco's Stores Go to Extreme Measures to Prevent Shoplifting

Everyday it seems like there are more videos and photos coming out of San Francisco showing how far the progressive city has fallen.

Recent photos from KPIX reporter Betty Yu showed how Safeway stores have installed gates that customers are only able to pass after scanning their receipts.

San Francisco Safeway stores install new gates to deter shoplifting 🛒



Safeway has installed gates inside some of their high-theft stores where customers have to scan their receipts to exit. This one is located on Webster Street. @KPIXtv @DaKPIX reports: https://t.co/gi05hGhNqu pic.twitter.com/BgLeiHq4tG — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) July 16, 2023

Safeway said in a statement about the gates: "Recent changes were made at select Safeway stores in the Bay Area...given the increasing amount of theft. Those updates include operational changes to the front end of the stores to deter shoplifting."

At Walgreens in the city, the store has resorted to locking up the freezers because employees said they were getting robbed of their pizza and ice cream on a nightly basis. The doors are now under chains and padlocks.

NEW: The Walgreens at 16th/Geary in San Francisco has chained up the freezer section ⛓️



Workers said normally shoplifters clean out all the pizza and ice cream every night. They’re usually hit 20x a day. The whole store is virtually locked up. @KPIXtv



h/t @greenbergnation pic.twitter.com/lfFWmkLWdo — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) July 18, 2023