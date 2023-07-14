You Know Gavin Newsom Is Getting Ready to Run for President
Biden Overboard?
House Passes NDAA With 'Host of Victories' for Conservatives
Did You Catch What the Secret Service Said About Other Drugs Found at...
Ohio Dems' Hypocrisy Hits Fever Pitch Over Ballot Question
Tucker's Response to GOP Candidate Asking How Many COVID Shots He Got Had...
This Is How Greg Abbott Responded After Austin Ends Partnership With State Police
Media Outlets Openly Report That the FDA's Latest Decision Was Political
With New Ad, Maybelline Tells Bud Light to Hold Its Beer
Biden Administration Announces It Will Cancel $39 Billion in Student Loan Debt
NRSC Steve Daines Will Not Be Getting Involved in Primary for This Key...
Teen Girl Reveals She Was Kicked Off Swim Team for Protesting ‘Trans’ People...
International Experts Admit What U.S. Experts Won't About Youth Gender Transition
A Catholic University Is Offering a Course in ‘Transgender’ Medicine
Tipsheet

Even the FBI Is Not Safe From Twitter's Community Notes

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 14, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Federal Bureau Investigation claimed in a statement posted to Twitter they do not have agents assigned to investigating parents at school board meeting, but users on the site added a Community Note to the post showing the statement from the FBI is not accurate.

"The FBI is not and never has been in the business of policing or investigating speech by parents at school board meeting...when there's threats of violence — we're going to work with our state and local partners as we always have," the FBI's statement says.

In the link provided, the FBI further stated:

  • The suggestion that the FBI’s creation of a threat tag somehow means we’re targeting or using counterterrorism tools to go after parents for exercising their First Amendment rights is completely inaccurate. 
  • Threat tags are statistical tools to track information for review and reporting. The mere existence of a threat tag does not change the long-standing predication requirements for opening an investigation. 

The fact-checking note under the post reads: "The FBI’s statement is misleading. On May 18, 2023, former FBI agent Steve Friend testified before the House Judiciary Committee that he and others were directed to surveil and document parents attending school board meetings."

Recommended

Tucker's Response to GOP Candidate Asking How Many COVID Shots He Got Had the Audience Roaring Julio Rosas


Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker's Response to GOP Candidate Asking How Many COVID Shots He Got Had the Audience Roaring Julio Rosas
House Passes NDAA With 'Host of Victories' for Conservatives Spencer Brown
Could This Be Why the Secret Service Ended Its Investigation Into Cocainegate? Matt Vespa
Did You Catch What the Secret Service Said About Other Drugs Found at the Biden White House? Spencer Brown
International Experts Admit What U.S. Experts Won't About Youth Gender Transition Guy Benson
Ten Reasons Why Affirmative Action Died Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Tucker's Response to GOP Candidate Asking How Many COVID Shots He Got Had the Audience Roaring Julio Rosas